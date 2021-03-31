Transform your Apple Watch into a pocket watch

Apple Watch owners wishing they could wear their timepiece as a pocket watch or necklace may be interested in the new Apple Watch accessory created by the team at Bucardo. Pocket Watch has been designed to be used with the 44mm Apple Watch in Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, the larger size Apple Watch. At the current time Bucardo are not releasing an accessory for the smaller 40 mm Apple Watch.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $75 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pockets Watch campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Pockets Watch Apple Watch accessory project watch the promotional video below.

“Our accessory allows you to wear your Apple Watch as a classic pocket watch. Simply remove your bands and slide the pocket watch accessory into the band slots of your Apple Watch. Featuring an engraved pinstripe cover and 15” chain, our pocket watch accessory is inspired by the classic – but reimagined for today’s connected world. We worked with talented jewelry designers and engineers to create an accessory that pays attention to all the fine details, highlighting the form of the Apple Watch while creating a unique wearable experience. Our patented closure system ensures that the cover closes securely over the face of the Apple Watch.”

“Locket option? Just let us know that you’d prefer the locket option in our customer survey. This option includes the same pinstripe cover with a necklace in place of the pocket watch chain.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Apple Watch accessory, jump over to the official Pockets Watch crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

