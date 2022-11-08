Apple Pencil alternative the NovaPlus A8 Duo iPad stylus

If you are looking for an alternative to Apple’s Pencil, iPad stylus, you may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign for the NovaPlus A8 Duo. Featuring all the essentials of the Apple stylus, such as magnetic charging, replaceable, tips, tilt sensitivity, and more the NovaPlus A8 Duo also offers a wide variety of unique features such as a USB-C port for charing if preferred and yet is still iPad compatible.

The A8 Duo works with some of the most popular creativity apps on the App store, including Procreate, Goodnotes, Notability, etc. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $100 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates).

“NovaPlus, makers of the award-winning 7 Pro Stylus Pen, announced the release of the A8 Duo Stylus Pen, a new stylus that’s designed to work right out of the box with all of Apple’s latest iPad offerings. It’s not made by Apple, but the NovaPlus A8 Duo matches most of the benefits of the Apple Pencil and in some cases, exceeds them. It’s a highly accurate writing and drawing instrument that offers a smooth, lag-free experience.”

Assuming that the NovaPlus A8 Duo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the NovaPlus A8 Duo iPad stylus project play the promotional video below.

Apple Pencil alternative

“The NovaPlus A8 Duo, a stylus built with convenience and accessibility in mind. Gone are the days of awkward charging methods and expensive replacement nibs, the Nova A8 Duo boasts incredible value for the money, while continuing to support the brilliant features we all know and love.”

“A8 Duo supports wireless charging from your iPad. With the embedded magnets, you can attach the stylus to the side of your iPad and keep it charged at all times. But if you prefer to stick with dongle life, we’re all for it. Using the USB-C charging port, the stylus can get a full charge in 40 minutes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the iPad stylus, jump over to the official NovaPlus A8 Duo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals