Apple opens new London Store on Brompton Road

The new London store is located in Knightsbridge, this is another large store for Apple in London with around 200 team members in the store.

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

Apple’s newest store in London opened this Thursday, July 28, in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood, where UK customers and visitors from around the world celebrated with the 200-person-strong store team.

The store will host an ongoing slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products. Participants can find and register for events at apple.com/uk/today/collection/apple-brompton-road-presents/bromptonroad.

