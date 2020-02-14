Apple now offering refurbished 16 inch MacBook Pro

The new 16 inch MacBook Pro launched back in November of last year and now Apple has started selling refurbished versions of the notebook.

The new MacBook Pro retails for $2,400 although the top model with all of the upgrades costs around 6,000.

Apple is apparently offering savings of up to 15% off the retail price on these refurbished MacBook Pro notebooks, you can see more details on these at the link below.

The new MacBook comes with the latest Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of RAM, you can also choose up to 8GB of video RAM and up to 8TB of storage. The device comes with a 16 inch display that features a resolution of 3072 x 1920 pixels and it has a new Magic keyboard.

Source Apple, MacRumors

