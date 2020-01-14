Apple Macs could get new Pro Mode

Details of some new features for Apple Macs have been discovered in the latest beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, the new mode is described as a Pro Mode for the Mac.

This new Mac Pro Mode wad discovered by 9 to 5 Mac and this new mode can be turned opn and off and it is designed to make apps and software run faster.

According to the information that has been discovered this could impact battery life and also fan speed when Pro Mode is running.

The new mode can apparently be turned on and it will them turn off the next day, this works in the same way as Do Not Disturb mode does which automatically resets the next day.

It is not clear as yet on which Macs this new Pro Mode will be available on, it could only be available on Apple’s MacBooks or it could land on all devices, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals