Apple macOS Big Sur public beta available to download

After releasing its latest macOS Big Sur beta four to developers this month, Apple has now made available a public release of its latest Mac operating system which will be officially launching in a few months time. If you are interested in downloading a copy to try out anyone can in role into the Apple Beta Software Program, providing access to the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates.

macOS Big Sur features a major user interface redesign, and is designed to take advantage of Apple-designed ARM processors in future Macs. On those ARM-based Macs, it will support running iOS and iPadOS apps. Unlike Apple macOS Catalina that supported every standard configuration of Mac that Mojave OS supported. The Big Sur operating system does not support various Macs released in 2012 and 2013.

Apple macOS Big Sur will run on the following Macs systems :

– MacBook: Early 2015 or newer

– MacBook Air: Mid 2013 or newer

– MacBook Pro: Late 2013 or newer

– Mac Mini: Late 2014 or newer

– iMac: Mid 2014 or newer

– iMac Pro

– Mac Pro: Late 2013 or newer

“The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software. Since Apple TV purchases and data are stored in the cloud, there’s no need to back up your Apple TV. Install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical. We strongly recommend installing on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.”

Source : Apple

