Apple M1 Macs install issues fix revealed

Apple recently launched their new M1 Macs and some users who have been restoring or reinstalling their software on these devices have been having issues.

The issues occur when people are trying to reinstall or perform restore before updating to macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur. Apple has now released detailed instruction on how you can fix the issue.

If you erased your Mac with Apple M1 chip before updating to macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, you might be unable to reinstall macOS from macOS Recovery. A message might say “An error occurred while preparing the update. Failed to personalize the software update. Please try again.”

Use either of these solutions to reinstall macOS. You should then be able to use macOS Recovery as expected when reinstalling macOS in the future.

You can find out full instructions on how you can fish this issue on the new M1 powered Mac over at Apple at the link below.

