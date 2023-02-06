Apple is considering a high end iPhone Ultra

Apple is apparently considering an even more expensive version of their iPhone, which could launch as the iPhone Ultra.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, he also revealed that Apple is planning to differentiate its iPhone 15 models further this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with different cameras to the other modules including a periscope lens with improved optical zoom and more.

Apple already made a distinction between its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, this year it will make a further distinction between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will apparently come with higher-end cameras, a faster processor, and a larger display. This could be designed to drive consumers to the top model in the range which would be the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

We are not expecting Apple to launch a higher-end iPhone Ultra this year, this could happen next year, they are also working on a folding iPhone as well.

Apple is also expected to launch its mixed reality headset this year, this is expected to launch before their Worldwide Developer Conference which normally takes place in June.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when they are planning to launch this new iPhone Ultra smartphone, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg





