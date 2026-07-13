Apple’s Secret iPhone Ultra Just Fully Leaked: the First Foldable is Real

Apple is poised to reshape the smartphone industry with the introduction of its first foldable device, the iPhone Ultra. This innovative product combines an innovative form factor, advanced materials, and innovative features to deliver a compact yet powerful tablet-like experience. Expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone Ultra signifies a bold leap in both design and functionality, setting a new standard for premium smartphones.

What’s in a Name? A Premium Identity

The name iPhone Ultra reflects Apple’s ambition to position this device as a top-tier offering in its lineup. Unlike its predecessors, the Ultra introduces a foldable design that merges innovation with practicality, appealing to users seeking both style and substance. Scheduled for release in September, the device may face initial supply constraints due to the complexities of its production process, potentially resulting in shipping delays. This exclusivity, however, only adds to its allure as a luxury product.

Design: Compact, Durable, and Elegant

The iPhone Ultra’s design showcases Apple’s renowned engineering expertise. Featuring a unique 4.3 aspect ratio, the device offers a compact tablet-like experience that seamlessly transitions between folded and unfolded modes. When folded, the outer display measures 5.5 inches, while the inner display expands to an impressive 7.8 inches, rivaling the size of the iPad Mini.

Despite its larger displays, the Ultra maintains a sleek profile, measuring just 4.5 mm when unfolded and 9-9.5 mm when folded. Apple has utilized a combination of titanium and aluminum for the frame, achieving a balance between durability and lightweight portability. This thoughtful design ensures the device is robust enough for everyday use while remaining easy to carry, catering to users who demand both functionality and premium build quality.

Features That Push Boundaries

The iPhone Ultra is packed with features that redefine what a smartphone can offer. These innovations include:

eSIM-Only Design: By eliminating the physical SIM tray, the Ultra embraces a fully digital approach to connectivity, simplifying the user experience.

By eliminating the physical SIM tray, the Ultra embraces a fully digital approach to connectivity, simplifying the user experience. MagSafe Integration: Wireless charging and accessory compatibility are seamlessly integrated, enhancing convenience and versatility.

Wireless charging and accessory compatibility are seamlessly integrated, enhancing convenience and versatility. Invisible Foldable Crease: The inner display features a nearly imperceptible crease, achieved through the use of ultra-thin glass, a custom Samsung display panel, and a liquid metal hinge.

The inner display features a nearly imperceptible crease, achieved through the use of ultra-thin glass, a custom Samsung display panel, and a liquid metal hinge. Advanced Cameras: The Ultra is equipped with a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and 24 MP selfie cameras on both displays, offering unparalleled photography and videography capabilities.

The Ultra is equipped with a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and 24 MP selfie cameras on both displays, offering unparalleled photography and videography capabilities. Touch ID Revival: A side-mounted Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button replaces Face ID, providing secure and convenient unlocking.

These features underscore Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless and functional user experience, setting the Ultra apart from traditional smartphones.

Performance and Battery: Power Meets Efficiency

At the heart of the iPhone Ultra lies Apple’s A20 chip, built on an advanced 2-nanometer process. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, this processor delivers exceptional performance, allowing smooth multitasking and handling demanding applications with ease. To maintain consistent performance during intensive tasks, the device incorporates a vapor chamber cooling system, effectively managing heat.

Battery life is another standout feature. The Ultra is equipped with the largest battery ever in an iPhone, boasting a capacity between 5,400 and 5,800 mAh. This ensures extended usage, whether for productivity, gaming, or streaming. Additionally, the device supports faster 5G speeds, satellite communication for emergencies and enhanced privacy features through the second-generation C2 modem, making it a versatile and reliable companion.

iOS 27: Tailored for Foldables

The iPhone Ultra runs on iOS 27, a version specifically optimized for foldable devices. This software introduces several enhancements designed to maximize the potential of the Ultra’s unique design:

Resizable Apps: Applications adapt seamlessly to both folded and unfolded modes, making sure a consistent user experience.

Applications adapt seamlessly to both folded and unfolded modes, making sure a consistent user experience. Multitasking Capabilities: Improved tools allow users to run multiple apps simultaneously, boosting productivity.

Improved tools allow users to run multiple apps simultaneously, boosting productivity. iPadOS-Inspired Features: Borrowed functionalities from iPadOS enhance the usability of the larger inner display, making it ideal for creative and professional tasks.

These updates make the Ultra a versatile device for productivity, creativity, and entertainment, allowing users to fully use its innovative form factor.

Pricing: A Luxury Investment

The iPhone Ultra is Apple’s most expensive iPhone to date, reflecting its advanced technology and premium materials. Pricing starts at $2,230 for the 256 GB model, with 512 GB and 1 TB variants priced at $2,610 and $2,900, respectively. This positions the Ultra as a luxury product, targeting users who prioritize innovation and are willing to invest in a device that offers unparalleled performance and design.

A Bold Step Forward

The iPhone Ultra represents a significant milestone for Apple, combining innovative design, advanced features, and exceptional performance. Its compact tablet-like experience, seamless foldable display, and optimized software redefine the possibilities of a smartphone. While initial production challenges may limit availability, the Ultra’s impact on the market is expected to be profound. By setting a new benchmark for foldable technology, Apple is not merely keeping pace with industry trends; it is leading the way into a new era of mobile innovation.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to the iPhone Ultra that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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