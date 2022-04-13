New Apple iMovie 3.0 app features Storyboards and Magic Movie

Apple has today released a new version of its iMovie application bringing with it a wide range of new features including Storyboards, Magic Movie and more making it even easier “for anyone to share their stories with video“. Apple iMovie 3.0 is available from today as a free update from the official Apple App Store and can be run on iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

Storyboards has been added to make it easier to create videos and provides step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type. While the new Magic Movie feature instantly creates a video from clips and photos you have selected automatically adding music, transitions and effects. Learn more about each below.

iMovie 3.0 Storyboards

Storyboards gives users a major head start in the video creation process, helping beginners learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills. Instead of starting with a blank timeline, creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more.

Each storyboard has a shot list that organizes clips to tell a specific narrative. Each placeholder also includes an illustrative thumbnail, along with a tip that asks a question or makes a suggestion for how to shoot that clip to make it more interesting. For added customization, shots can be added, reordered, and deleted from a storyboard as needed.

Magic Movie

Magic Movie helps create beautiful custom videos — complete with titles, transitions, and music — in just a few taps. To create a Magic Movie, a user simply selects an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project.

Creators can easily put their own spin on a Magic Movie by rearranging or deleting clips in the simplified Magic Movie shot list, or by editing the project further. Styles can be added to change up the look and feel of the entire video. Like Storyboard videos, Magic Movies can be shared from iMovie via Messages, Mail, and on social media.

Source : Apple

