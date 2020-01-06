Keymitt Push Apple HomeKit remote button pusher

Apple HomeKit users searching for a way to control older appliances and non-smart buttons may be interested in the Keymitt automatic button pusher which is now available to preorder priced at €48.99 with shipping expected to take place later this month. Worldwide shipping is available and the small button is capable of applying up to 1.6kgf of torque allowing it to push any button. “Easily install Keymitt Push on your intercom, switch and even your coffee machine and make your life more convenient and simpler. “

Keymitt also offer a smart lock which is also Apple HomeKit supported and is available for both European, Japanese and US locks and even features a custom adapter to allow you to fit the remote smart lock to older locks if desired. You can operate Keymitt with your smartphone in Bluetooth range or use the Wi-Fi Hub Which is available to purchase separately to control Keymitt from further away.

Communication : Bluetooth BLE

Compatible smartphone : iOS and Android

Torque : Max. 1.6kgf

Peak travel distance : Approx. 10mm

Product Dimensions : n1.1(W) x 2.3(D) x 1.2(H) inches

WEhats in the box :

– Keymitt Push

– Rubber tip

– Velcro tape

– 3x Extra plate

– 2x Plate filter

– 2x Adhesive tape

– Keymitt Push manual

Source: HomeKit Authority

