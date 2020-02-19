Apple has moved production of some iPads, Apple Watch and Airpods to Taiwan

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in China Apple has apparently moved production of some of its devices from China to Taiwan. This includes production of some iPads, some AirPod and also some versions of the Apple Watch.

The company previously moved production of some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models to Taiwan in order to combat production delays due to the outbreak in China. The news comes in a report from the Taiwan News, you can see what they had to say below.

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain geographically due to the spread of the virus, which has seriously affected the production of Apple products in the communist country. Apple intends to gradually increase the proportion of production in Taiwan while still trying to maintain its cooperation with suppliers on the other side of the strait.

Apple is expected to move production of these devices back to China once the virus has gone and everything gets back to normal in China. The virus is expected to affect production of some of Apple devices but this is only a short term issue and it is not expected to affect the company over the long term.

Source Taiwan News, 9 to 5 Mac

