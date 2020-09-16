Apple Fitness+ subscription service launched

Apple has also announced a new subscription service at its press event yesterday called Apple Fitness+ and the service will cost $9.99 a month and will be available to Apple Watch customers.

Apple will also offer the new Apple Fitness+ service as part of their Apple One Premier Plan which also includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month.

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

You can find out more information about the new Apple Fitness+ subscription service over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

