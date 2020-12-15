Apple Fitness+ shown off on video

The new Apple Fitness+ launched yesterday, the software is available on the iPhone and iPad and also the Apple Watch.

MacRumors have put together a great video which gives us a look at the new Fitness+ and some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple Fitness+ offers 10 different workouts types across a range of durations, including: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown — along with inspiring music from today’s top artists, thoughtfully chosen for each workout to keep users moving and motivated. For those not sure what to do on any given day, Fitness+ recommends workouts based on what they already enjoy doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, try something new, discover a new trainer, or find a workout to complement their current routine. They can also use the intuitive filter to choose the trainer, time, workout, and music to fit their mood, and in seconds, they’ll be on their way to their next great workout.

Apple Fitness+ is available for a monthly fee of $9.99 and Apple is offering a free trial at the moment, it is also available as part of Apple’s One subscription service.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals