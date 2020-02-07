Apple fined €25 million in France for making older iPhones slower

Apple has apparently been fined €25 million in France for making older iPhones slower, the company did this when there was an issue with batteries on handsets.

It is well documented that older iPhones were slowed down with degraded batteries in an attempt to make them more reliable, although the issue was that Apple did not tell people they were doing this at first.

They ended up offering battery replacements on older iPhones at a reduced cost to make up for not informing them about the issue.

Apple and French authorities have now agreed that Apple will pay a fine of €25 million in France to settle the matter with the French authorities. Apple also has to publish a pres release on its website for a month.

Source iMore

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals