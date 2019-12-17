Apple Arcade gets annual subscription option for $49.99

When Apple Arcade launched recently it was only available for a monthly subscription, this cost $4.99 a month which works out at $55.92 a year.

Apple has now also launched an annual subscription for its game streaming service and it will cost you $49.99 for 12 months so there is now a small saving over the monthly price.

Apple are now charging $49.99 in the US for the annual subscription and $59.99 in Canada, it is also available in the UK as well for £49.99. The subscription give you access to more tahn 100 games on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and also on the Mac.

We suspect that Apple has added these annual options to Apple Arcade just before the holidays as this may be a good Christmas gift to give some people.

Source iFun.de, MacRumors

