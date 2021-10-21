Apple announces Tech Talks 2021 for developers

Apple has announced Tech Talks 2021 for developers, which is a series of over 100 sessions and one one one conversations for developers.

Apple will be running more than 100 live sessions for developers over the next eight weeks and you can see more details below.

Tech Talks will provide an opportunity for developers to directly connect with Apple experts to learn more about new technologies, ask questions, and receive one-on-one guidance. They will also serve as a new way for developers to share direct feedback with Apple team members about their experiences building and distributing apps on the App Store.

Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.”

You can find out more information about the new Apple Tech Talks 2021 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

