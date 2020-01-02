Apple and Imagination Technologies sign new licensing agreement

Imagination Technologies has announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with Apple, the companies previously had an agreement which started back in 2014.

The exact details of the agreement between the tow companies is not known, you can see a statement below which was released by Imagination Technologies.

Imagination Technologies (“Imagination”) announces that it has replaced the multi-year, multi-use license agreement with Apple, first announced on February 6, 2014, with a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for license fees.

This is good new for the company as back in 2017 Apple announced that they would stop using the company’s technology in their devices. Obviously Apple has changed their mind and decided to use their technology in their devices going forward.

Source MacRumors

