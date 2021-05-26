TagVault pet Apple AirTag collar $20

The design team over at Elevation Lab have created a new pet collar specifically for the new Apple AirTag, making it easy to track your pet. The Apple AirTag collar is constructed using durable composite CNC machined stainless steel hardware and works with any width cholera harness providing a waterproof and secure AirTag mount for pets.

“Fits virtually all collars. Harnesses too. And thicknesses up to 3/16” (5mm), which is almost all collars we’ve seen except doubled up leather.”

Comfortable & secure AirTag mount for pets.

Doesn’t dangle.

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Durable composite construction + CNC machined stainless hardware.

Works with any width collar or harness.

Works with collar thicknesses all the way up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is about 99% of collars. Some doubled up leather or studded collars are too thick).

Fits dogs and cats over about 10lbs. (Smaller than that, it’s pretty big on the neck, but still works).

Front screws let you change the AirTag battery without taking it off the collar.

Signal & sound passes through.

Patent pending thru-collar mount uses custom piercing self-tapping screws that are easy to install with our supplied torx driver.

Pre order now, ships July!

Source : Elevation Lab

