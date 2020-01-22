Apple AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods 2 (Video)

Apple currently offers two different versions of its AirPods, the AirPods and the AirPods 2 and now we get to have a look at both models of Apple’s wireless headphones side by side.

The AirPods 2 retail for $159 and the AirPods Pro retail for $249, there are a number of differences between the two devices.

This new video from Zollotech gives us a look at the AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2, the features and design of both devices are compared.

The AirPods comes with up to 5 hours of usage and the AirPods Pro up to 4.5 hours of usage, they both have a listening time of more than 24 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case. The Pro models come with a wireless charging case, this is an optional extra on the AirPods 2 and is not included in the $159 price.

The Pro model also comes with active Noise Cancellation, this is not something that is included in the standard version of the headphones.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

