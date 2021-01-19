Apple AirPods Max get taken apart by iFixit

The guys over at iFixit have taken Apple’s latest headphones apart, the new AirPods Max and we get to find out what is inside these new headphones and how they are put together.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s most expensive earphones to date, they retail for $550, they are also their first over ear AirPods.

We’ve spent a good beat of time with the AirPods Max, and can now confidently say that we understand why they cost $550. (And why it was rumored they might cost even more.) With all their finely-tuned and precision-engineered parts, AirPods Max remind us more of a mechanical watch than of any other headphones.

To ensure a fair and thorough assessment, we also took a peek inside popular competitors from Sony (WH-1000XM4) and Bose (NC 700). And while neither commands anything quite like Apple’s $550 price tag, internally, the AirPods Max’s obsessive craftsmanship makes those other extremely capable devices look like toys by comparison. (Both come with a much better case, though.)

Apple’s AirPods Max managed to score 6 out of 10 on the iFixit repair index, 1 means very difficult to repair and 10 is easy to repair, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit

