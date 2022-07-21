Modded Apple AirPods gets USB-C (Video)

We have previously seen a video of a USB-C port added to Apple’s iPhone and now we get to find out how a USB-C port was added to the Apple AirPods.

Ken Pillonel previously released a video of a modded iPhone with a working USB-C port, back in May he also revealed that he had managed to get USB-C working on AirPods.

Now Ken has released a video of how he managed to get USB-C working on the AirPods, let’s find out how he did it.

As we can see from the video, the AirPods are not designed to be repaired, when you open them the case is damaged.

Ken managed to create a replacement case using a 3D printer and he is going to release his designs and make them open source so that anyone can replace their case on the AirPods if they want to.

Apple is expected to switch all of its devices to USB-C over the next few years, European regulators are looking for all electronics manufacturers to use the same connector, USB-C. It makes sense and it would significantly cut down on waste.

It would also make it easier for consumers as you would just have one cable for all of your devices instead of multiple cases.

You can find out more details about Ken Pillonel’s awesome mods over at his YouTube channel at the link below.

Source Exploring The Simulation, The Verge

