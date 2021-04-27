AirStand Airpods with integrated phone stand

A unique Apple AirPod case has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the aptly named AirStand, providing you with a case cover for your Apple AirPods complete within invisible phone stand that can be easily pulled out when needed. The neat Apple AirPod case not only protects your earbuds but also provides wireless charging. “AirStand uses TPU for the body, and PC for phone stand. TPU is highly endurable, resilient and slightly softer than hard material, it has the best protection for scratch and dropping and won’t hurt your AirPods. PC is hard enough to stand even small tablet like iPad mini.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AirStand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the AirStand Apple AirPod case project review the promotional video below.

“AirStand is an AirPods case with a hidden phone stand embedded. It looks and protects your AirPods just like any other cases but magic starts when you pull the phone stand out. AirStand could hold your phone or small size tablet on any flat surface with around 60 degree which is the best angle for human to view the phone screen. From today on, your AirPods will be your best earphone and phone stand.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Apple AirPod case, jump over to the official AirStand crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals