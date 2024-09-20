App Control: Lock, Hide, and Unhide Apps on Your iPhone or iPad

With the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for the iPhone and iPad, Apple has introduced a set of powerful new features designed to enhance your privacy and provide greater control over your app experience. These features allow you to lock apps using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, as well as hide apps from your home screen, giving you an unprecedented level of security and customization.

The video from Apple will walk you through the steps to effectively lock, unlock, hide, and unhide apps on your iPhone or iPad, ensuring that you can take full advantage of these privacy-enhancing features.

Locking Apps for Enhanced Security

Locking an iPhone or iPad app is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. To lock an app, simply touch and hold the app icon until a menu appears, then select “Require Face ID”. Once an app is locked, its content will be hidden from notifications and Spotlight search results, ensuring that your sensitive information remains secure and inaccessible without proper authentication.

This feature is particularly useful for apps that contain personal or confidential data, such as banking apps, email clients, or private messaging services.

Unlocking Apps When Needed

When you need to access a locked app, the process is just as simple as locking it. To unlock an app, touch and hold the app icon again, then select “Don’t Require Face ID”. Once unlocked, the app content will reappear in Spotlight search results, making it accessible once more. This feature allows you to control when and how your app data is visible, providing a balance between security and convenience.

By unlocking apps when needed, you can ensure that you have access to important information while still maintaining a high level of privacy and security.

Hiding Apps for a Clutter-Free Home Screen

In addition to locking apps, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 also allow you to hide apps from your home screen. To hide an app, touch and hold the app icon and select “Require Face ID”, followed by “Hide”. The app will then move to a hidden folder in the App Library, and notifications and alerts from the app will be disabled. This feature is particularly useful for keeping certain apps out of sight and reducing distractions, helping you maintain a clutter-free home screen.

By hiding apps that you don’t use frequently or that you prefer to keep private, you can create a more streamlined and personalized app experience.

Unhiding Apps for Easy Access

When you need to access a hidden app, the process is simple and intuitive. To unhide an app, navigate to the hidden folder in the App Library and authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Then, touch and hold the app and select “Add to Home Screen” and “Unhide”. The app will return to your home screen and resume normal functionality, including notifications.

This feature ensures that your hidden apps are easily retrievable when needed, while still maintaining the privacy and organization benefits of hiding them in the first place.

App Control: Lock, Hide, and Unhide Apps on Your iPhone or iPad

It’s important to note that not all apps support these features, and some may have limited functionality when locked or hidden. However, for the vast majority of apps, these new features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 provide a powerful set of tools for enhancing your privacy and customizing your app experience.

By using these features, you can take control of your app privacy and visibility, ensuring that your sensitive information remains secure and your home screen remains clutter-free. Whether you’re looking to protect confidential data or simply streamline your app experience, the app locking and hiding features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 provide a powerful and intuitive solution.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



