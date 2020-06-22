Apex Legends arriving on Steam very soon more EA games already playable

EA has this week announced that its Apex Legends will finally be arriving on Steam, as well as being available to play on the Nintendo Switch console with Cross-Play support. Apex Legends has only been available on PC via Origin, after it launched on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 during February 2019.

A wealth of other games of also been made available via Steam by EA inlcuding : Titanfall 2, The Sims 4, Dead Space 3, A Way Out and Need for Speed: Most Wanted, all of which are now available to play via Steam.

“Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play* Battle Royale shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep tactical squad play and bold new innovations that level up the Battle Royale experience—all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Battle Royale.”

Features of Apex Legends include :

– A Roster of Legendary Characters-Master a growing roster of powerful Legends, each with their own unique personality, strengths and abilities that are easy to pick up but challenging to truly master.

– Build Your Crew-Choose your Legend and combine their unique skills together with other players to form the ultimate crew.

– Strategic Battle Royale-Use your abilities–and your wits–to make strategic calls on the fly, adapting your crew’s strengths to meet new challenges as the match evolves.

– Genre-Evolving Innovation-Experience a brand-new array of innovative features that level up the Battle Royale genre, including Respawn Beacons, Smart Comms, Intelligent Inventory and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

– Sweet, Sweet Loot-Drop in and loot up with a host of powerful weapons, diverse attachments and useful armor to protect you in battle. After the fight, collect a wealth of cosmetic options for personalizing your character and weapons, and unlock new ways to show off during the match.

Source : Verge

