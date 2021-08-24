AOC launches four professional QHD and 4K displays

AOC has announced the launch of four nee professional QHD and 4K displays and they comes with USB-C connectivity.

The new QHD and 4K displays are available in two sizes 27 inches and 32 inches , the Q32P2CA and the Q27P2CA come with a QHD resolution of 256 x 1440 pixels. The 4K models are the U32P2CA and the U27P2CA which have a 4K resolution o 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The 32” AOC U32P2CA features a VA panel with a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) that delivers an exceptional contrast ratio of 3000:1. Its 350 nits brightness makes it usable even in brightly lit conditions, while its true deep blacks and wide gamut coverage (119% sRGB, 97.3% AdobeRGB, 90.7% DCI-P3) present rich and vivid imagery, perfect for photo/video editors, designers and content creators. To make the most out of the size and resolution, the monitor supports Picture-by-Picture mode. For increased flexibility and a clutter-free desk, the monitor has a cable management opening in the stand and is equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub for connecting keyboard and mouse easily. Therefore, a laptop can be used with just a single USB-C cable, and the display can be extended or shared with the monitor using the USB-C DisplayPort Alternate mode. Laptops or other devices connected to the USB-C port can be powered and charged with up to 65 W, while the regular USB connection can be utilised to transfer files from an external drive connected to the monitor’s USB hub, for example. With the connected peripherals via the USB hub, a full-sized keyboard and mouse can also control the laptop via USB-C.

The new AOC Q32P2CA and U27P2CA will be available from August 2021 with £289.99 and £369.99, the AOC U32P2CA will be available from September 2021 for £449.99. The AOC Q27P2CA will be available from October 2021 for £349.99.

Source AOC

