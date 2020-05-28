Anker 24K gold-plated USB-C to Lightning cable unveiled

If you are looking to add a little more bling to your USB C2 lightning cable, you will be interested to know that Anker has today announce the launch of its new 24 karat gold plated USB C to Lightning cable, priced at $100.

Features of the 6ft 2020 Special Edition 24K Gold USB C to Lightning Cable :

– Special Edition Gold Design: This 2020 special edition USB-C to Lightning cable features 24K gold-plated cable heads for a design that is bold yet elegant.

– Precision Engineering: Each PowerLine cable is assembled partially by hand and must pass through a painstaking 51-step construction process to meet our exacting standards.

– Sophistication and Strength: PowerLine combines an unprecedented 35,000-bend lifespan with a sleek, curved exterior.

– Certified Compatible: MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Lightning devices, ensuring safe charging at the highest possible speed.

– Package Includes: PowerLine+ III USB-C to Lightning Cable (6 ft), gift box, black travel pouch, welcome guide, lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service.



