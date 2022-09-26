TempoTec Audio has launched a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their latest Android music player, which has raised over $100,000 thanks to over 350 backers with still nine days remaining. The Tempotec Variations V6 music player is equipped with two AKM4493SEQ chips newly designed by AKM that combine to provide users with both left and right channels and natively supports up to 32Bit/768kHz, DSD512 and MQA 16X full decoding.

The compact music player features a 4500 mAh rechargeable battery and a 4.2 inch touchscreen display and comes preloaded with the Android 8.1 operating system. Pledges are now available for the innovative music player project from roughly $279 or £266 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We design Variations V6 with the idea of ​​designing a desktop audio DAC. You might not know AK4493SEQ is actual a DAC chip for desktop DAC which has more high power consumption than ESS DAC chip and CS43131 such all-in-one chip specially designed for mobile phone or portable audio devices. In order to achieve good sound quality and give full play to the performance advantages of AK4493SEQ, we have matched well-designed and complex peripheral circuits. TempoTec has always put sound quality at the top of product design! “

Android music player

Assuming that the Tempotec Variations V6 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Tempotec Variations V6 Android music player project checkout the promotional video below.

“V6 adopts Direct Transport Audio architecture which bypasses Sample Rate Conversion(SRC) layer of the original Android system in the kernel audio driver. Given the advantages of DTA, all music apps installed in V6 can pass the audio stream directly to the hardware without re-sampling and data loss. In short, it is bit perfect output which reduces latency in data transfer and passes every bit of data down without loss.”

Tempotec Variations V6

“The open Android system makes V6 support third party app installation, allowing you to download your favorite music streaming apps including TIDAL, Spotify and Apple Music etc.. The V6 digital clock part is used a high-precision active crystal oscillator to provide a stable clock source and FPGA to remove phase noise for V6’s audio processing system. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Android music player, jump over to the official Tempotec Variations V6 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

