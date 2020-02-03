Android 10 lands on unlocked LG G8 ThinQ in the US

Android 10 has been released for another new device, the unlocked version of the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone in the US.

The Android 10 update had previously been released for the handset with some of the carrier and now it is also available on the SIM free version of the device.

The software update brings a wide range of new features to the LG G8 ThinQ, the update has been released as an over the air update for the device.

The update should be available as of now for the handset, you can check if it is available for your device from the settings menu by going to Settings > Software update.

