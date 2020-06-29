Dreadbox Typhon analogue synthesiser now available to preorder from €349

Dreadbox as introduce their new Typhoon analogue synthesiser this week, opening preorders €349 the synthesiser is USB powered and includes a rechargeable 20,000mA battery capable of providing up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge. The analogue synthesiser measures 23 x 13 x 6 cm and weighs approximately 1 kg in weight.

“Typhon has been developed with ultimate care and love, so as to be a great-sounding, portable and affordable synthesizer. It has a complex modulation routing, 256 preset memory, a 32 note sequencer, and powerful stereo effects developed by Sinevibes. Since it is packed in a compact USB powered lil’ box, it can be carried everywhere you go!”

Features of the Dreadbox Typhon analogue synthesiser

– Analog Circuit including 2 Classic Dreadbox Oscillators, a 4-pole Low Pass Filter, and Multiple Analog VCAs

– 2 Envelope Generators for the Filter and the Amp

– 3 Modulators with 4 Different Modes (LFO, EG, Random, Parameter Step Sequencer) and Multiple Active Targets

– All analog parts feature a dedicated direct control on the left front panel.

– With the sliders, buttons, and encoder on the right side of the front panel you can control the Amp and the Filter envelopes, the sequencer, the modulators, and the stereo effects, in order to create and save your desired sounds

– 12 DSP stereo effects (32bit @96kHz) developed by Sinevibes, including Distortion, Bit crusher, Chorus, Ensemble,Flanger, Delay and Reverb

– 32 Note Sequencer that can be used to sequence notes in the traditional way or used as a modulation source

Source : Dreadbox : Engadget

