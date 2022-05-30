Pocket games console 1.1 update arriving in July confirms Analogue

Analogue has announced a new update will be rolling out to their Pocket games console during July 2022. The update will include the Library a huge historical archive about retro games, with Memories enabling you to capture and load save states as well as capture screenshots when playing your retro games.

The Analogue Pocket games console has been designed to provide gamers with a multi-video-game-system portable handheld. Complete with digital audio workstation featuring an integrated synthesizer and sequencer. Offering a tribute to portable gaming. Pocket is compatible with the 2,780+ Game Boy, Game Boy Color & Game Boy Advance game cartridge library.

Pocket games console and music machine

Pocket works with cartridge adapters for other handheld systems, too. Like Game Gear. Neo Geo Pocket Color. Atari Lynx and more. Completely engineered in two FPGAs

Pocket OS v1.1 [beta] Coming in July.

“Analogue Pocket OS v1.1 [beta] is coming in July. We’ve been hard at work pushing the envelope of what Pocket is capable of for FPGA development. We appreciate everyone’s patience. This release will include beta versions of: Library, Memories and FPGA Development. We will continue to progress Analogue OS regularly after OS v1.1 [beta] is released in July.”

“Analogue isn’t just for games anymore. It’s for making music. Pocket has a digital audio workstation built in called Nanoloop. It’s a synthesizer and a sequencer. Designed for music creation and live performance. Shape, stretch and morph sounds. Capture music or play and sculpt live.

– Pocket to MIDI USB-A Cable – Connect Pocket to Mac or PC via USB-A and sync Nanoloop to any MIDI-enabled DAW or software

– Pocket to MIDI IN Cable – Connect Pocket to MIDI and run Nanoloop in sync with external MIDI gear like keyboards, synths & more

– Pocket to Analog Sync Cable – Sync your Pocket via Analog Sync to additional Pockets or external hardware and instruments

– Pocket to Pocket Link Cable – Sync two Pockets running Nanoloop via original-style link port”

Source : Analogue

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals