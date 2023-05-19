Analogue Duo FPGA retro games console preorders open

Gamers patiently waiting for the highly anticipated launch of the new Analogue Duo FPGA retro games console with Analogue OS, no emulation and capable of playing both cartridges and discs, will be pleased to know that preorders are now available to be placed. The Analogue Duo supports a wide variety of formats including HuCARDS & TURBOCHIP, CD-ROM, SUPER CD-ROM, and ARCADE CD-ROM. This region-free console boasts worldwide compatibility, with a power supply unit that functions seamlessly across 50-60 Hz and 100-240 volts.

Analogue Duo

On the video front, the Analogue Duo offers connectivity via HDMI output supporting 1080p, 720p, and 480p resolutions. Catering to various global standards, it provides both NTSC and PAL support. Ensuring a top-notch gaming experience, the console delivers lag-free visuals with zero signal degradation. Duo outputs 48 KHz 16-bit digital audio via HDMI. In addition, there’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack complete with a volume wheel for more personalized sound control.

What makes the Duo stand out are its special features that include an original-style hucard/turbochip cartridge slot, an original-style PC Engine controller port, and a CD-ROM drive. It also includes two USB ports for wired controllers and accessories and an SD card slot for firmware updating. The console even supports Bluetooth, 2.4 G and 2 USB inputs, and is compatible with the Analogue DAC.

Retro games console

The Duo also comes loaded with a suite of other features. It operates on the Analogue OS, and offers various visual customization options including scanline, scaler, horizontal position adjust, horizontal stretch, and vertical position stretch among others. Adding to the package is the 8BitDo TG16 Gamepad with a 2.4 G wireless receiver. With a 20-hour battery life, this gamepad automatically enters sleep mode after 15 minutes of inactivity, ensuring power efficiency. And just like the console, the gamepad also guarantees a lag-free gaming experience.

The Analogue Duo is impressively compact, with dimensions measuring 177 mm in length, 267 mm in width, and 34.7 mm in height. Each box comes complete with the Analogue Duo, an HDMI Cable, a USB Cable, and a worldwide USB Power Supply with 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz, USA/JPN plug-type compatibility.

“We’re preserving history with FPGA hardware. Duo is designed with unparalleled compatibility. The core functionality of each system is engineered directly into an Altera Cyclone V, a sophisticated FPGA. We spent thousands of hours engineering each system via FPGA for absolute accuracy. Unlike the knock off and emulation systems that riddle the market today, you’ll be experiencing the entire NEC era free of compromises. Duo is designed to preserve video game history, with the respect it deserves.”

“Duo is the ultimate all-in-one NEC video game system. Duo features an original-style cartridge slot, controller port and CD-ROM drive. This means it is compatible with all game formats: Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM. Plus the original hardware and accessories.”

