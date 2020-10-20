Analogue Duo lets you play very NEC system and game format ever made without emulation

Unveiled this week the Analogue Duo games console is compatible with nearly every NEC system and game format ever made. TurboGrafx-16. PC Engine. SuperGrafx. TurboGrafx CD. PC Engine CD-ROM2. Super Arcade CD-ROM2 and allows you to play the games without the need for any emulation.

“An all-in-one reimagining of perhaps the most underappreciated video game systems of all time. You’ve always known what to expect from a video game system. Until now. Duo is an all-in-one reimagining of perhaps the most underappreciated video game systems of all time. Analogue Duo is compatible with nearly every NEC system and game format ever made. TurboGrafx-16. PC Engine. SuperGrafx. TurboGrafx CD. PC Engine CD-ROM². Super Arcade CD-ROM². 1080p. Zero lag. Bluetooth. 2.4g. Because the last thing a video game system should be is predictable”

“Duo is the ultimate all-in-one NEC video game system. Duo features an original-style cartridge slot, controller port and CD-ROM drive. This means it is compatible with all game formats: Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM. Plus the original hardware and accessories. We’re preserving history with FPGA hardware. Duo is designed with unparalleled compatibility. The core functionality of each system is engineered directly into an Altera Cyclone V, a sophisticated FPGA. We spent thousands of hours engineering each system via FPGA for absolute accuracy. Unlike the knock off and emulation systems that riddle the market today, you’ll be experiencing the entire NEC era free of compromises. Duo is designed to preserve video game history, with the respect it deserves”

The Analogue Duo will be available in limited quantities sometime during 2021 and will be priced at $199. To register your interest in being notified sooner is the consoles become available jump over to the official Analogue website by following the link below to sign up.

Source : Analogue :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals