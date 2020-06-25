Amp smart lighting controller launching soon via Crowd Supply

Amp is a new motion and gesture activated strip lighting controller, specifically created to provide a wealth of customisation, yet offer a small form factor board small enough to be mounted on your bicycle, carried in your pocket or mounted to the underside of your skateboard. Amp allows you to add as many lights as you want and offers four lighting channels, enabling you to customise the lighting in different ways depending on your desired result. the small smart lighting controller also features a useful open Bluetooth LE API to control how those lights activate.

“This product is built by hackers for hackers. Leading up to the launch, every bit of the hardware and software stack will be well documented so that you can build for it yourself. You have the ability the reprogram the Amp to your liking over USB or the 6 pin programming header. With the power and motion sensing taken care of in a mobile form factor, you can put the ESP32 through its paces with the ability to control both APA102 and WS212B style LED strips. As with all open hardware / software products, the limit is your imagination.

We’ve ridden thousands of miles with the Amp to find the ways it can break. It’s been street tested on every surface ranging from silky smooth multi-use paths to pothole riddled roads in Chicago, Washington DC, Boulder, Portland, Seattle, and Indianapolis. We’ve put all of this back into making a product that’s surprisingly resilient to the elements for it’s size.”

Features of the Amp smart lighting controller :

– Completely customizable lighting (braking, indication, headlights, fun lights) using the Amp Mixer app for Android and iOS

– Motion + gesture activated turn indication + brake lights (gestures activate lights over Bluetooth LE)

– 4 addressable LED strip ports that support WS2811, WS2812B, APA102, and all other similar strips

– 2000 mAh battery (estimated 8+ hours of battery life for 40 LEDs)

– USB Type-C charging at 1 A (full charge in two hours)

– Over a year of battery life in standby mode

– Low noise, low zero-g error rate, 3 DOF accelerometer (LIS2DHH12)

– Powered by an ESP32

To be notified when the Amp smart lighting controller is available to purchase via Crowd Supply jump over to the official project page to register your interest and receive updates, via the link below. No information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Crowd Supply

