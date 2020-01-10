Korg DIY headphone amp kit $350

Following on from the launch of the DIY music range from Korg launch last year as Nu:Tekt, Korg has announced that their new HA-S headphone amp kit will be arriving next month and available to purchase from $350 together with the new Korg OD-S overdrive pedal although no pricing has been announced for this as yet. Both the HA-S headphone amp and the OD-S overdrive pedal are equipped with Korg’s Nutube technology, consisting of a small vacuum tube component that drives the Volca Nubass analogue synthesiser.

“The HA-S is a Nutube-equipped DIY Headphone amp kit that will let you enjoy the highest quality audio anywhere. No soldering is required, so even if you are new to the world of DIY, you will be able to assemble the HA-S to add a warm, analog tube-driven signal boost to any sound source in no time! DIY HA-S kit allows you to build your very own Headphone amplifier in an easy and fun way, without any soldering needed. Not only that, it provides the authentic vacuum tube sound that audiophiles know and love.”

“Nutube is a new and revolutionary fully analog vacuum tube developed by KORG INC. and Noritake Itron Corporation. The same as a conventional vacuum tube, Nutube is constructed with an anode, grid and filament, and operates as a complete triode tube, effectively generating the response and same rich harmonic characteristics of conventional vacuum tubes in a more compact, stable and energy-efficient way. The transparent case of the HA-S delivers a glimpse into this technology; allowing the glow of the tube to be visible at all times.”

Source: Korg

