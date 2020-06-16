Among Trees sandbox enters early access on Epic Games Store

Among Trees has entered early access via the Epic Games Store this week. Created and published by indie studio FJRD Interactive, the sandbox game allows you to explore at your leisure. “This is your little wood cabin. Located in the heart of a lush forest, the cabin is expandable: build new rooms and unlock additional game mechanics, including food cooking, plant growing, and tool crafting.”

“A small vibrant survival sandbox, Among Trees is set in a colorful wilderness world teeming with life. Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves.”

– Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves.

– Stay safe as you explore. Do what you need to do: scavenging for food, catching fish, and chopping down trees.

– Stay stealthy so that you can avoid the wild, deadly beasts that roam the forest – and who knows what other dangers the night brings.

Source : Epic : Eurogamer

