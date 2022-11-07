Amazon’s electric vans have delivered 5 million packages

Amazon has announced that its electric vans have now managed to deliver a total of 5 million packages since launch.

Amazon started to use these Rivian electric vans in the US back in July and the company is planning to use them in more than 100 US cities over the holiday season.

Amazon is ready for its first-ever holiday season with its fleet of custom electric delivery vehicles designed by Rivian. Hundreds of the vehicles rolled out this summer in more than a dozen cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis. Since then, Amazon has expanded its fleet and now has more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles making deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S.

Customers will begin spotting the vans delivering holiday gifts and packages to doorsteps in new cities, including Austin, Boston, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Madison, Newark, New York, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Portland, Provo, and Salt Lake City. This expansion comes as Amazon and Rivian continue their progress toward having thousands of vehicles on the road by the end of the year and 100,000 vehicles by 2030.

You can find out more details about the Amazon electric vans over at Amazon’s website at the link below, Amazon is looking to have 100,000 of these vehicles in operation by 2030.

Source Amazon



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals