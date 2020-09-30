Amazon One is a new biometric technology that lets you shop with your palm

Amazon has introduced a new bio-metric technology that will let you shop with your palm, the technology is called Amazon One.

The Amaxon One will be used at Amazon Go stores and customers can register their palm which is unique and this can then be linked to your Amazon account and used as a payment option.

We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives better, and one area where we’ve spent time innovating is the customer shopping experience in stores. Today, our physical retail team is excited to introduce a new innovation called Amazon One. Amazon One is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.

This sounds like interesting technology, it will be available at two of Amazon’s Go store in the US, the original Amazon Go store at 7th & Blanchard and in South Lake Union at 300 Boren Ave. North. You can find out more details over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon

