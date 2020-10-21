Amazon Luna early access open

Amazon has this week opened early access to its new cloud gaming service Lunar. A select number of applicants have been provided with access and Luna is available on PC, Mac, Fire TV and web apps for iPhone and iPad offering games from Ubisoft, Capcom, 505 Games, and Team 17. Amazon is charging early access users $5.99 a month and offers players access to 50 games including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and more at the current time.

“Introducing Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play great games on devices you already own. No waiting for lengthy downloads or updates — just play.”

“Play screen to screen without missing a step in your game with the Luna Controller says Amazon. Request your invitation for early access and help us make Amazon Luna even better.”

For more details and to answer all your questions regards the Amazon Lunar cloud gaming service jump over to the official website, where you can also register your details for early access consideration.

Source : Amazon : PC Mag

