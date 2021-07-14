Amazon Echo Dots created by designer Diane von Furstenberg DvF

Amazon is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to see if there is enough interest to take a new range of Amazon Echo Dot personal home assistants into production with finishes by designer Diane von Furstenberg DvF. There are currently three different designs available to crowdfund over on the Amazon website all of which will be limited edition and are Day 1 Editions concept.

If the designer Amazon Echo Dots concepts reaches their pre-order goal by August 13th 2021 at 8:59 AM PDT, “we’ll make it real” says Amazon. In celebration of this collaboration, Amazon will donate to Vital Voices a non-profit chosen by Diane von Furstenberg which invests in women leaders tackling the world’s greatest challenges.

“This Day 1 Editions concept is a limited edition of our most popular Echo, in collaboration with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.”

“Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa – The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more. Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices. Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.”

Source : Amazon

