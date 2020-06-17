Amazon brings Echo Auto to the UK

Amazon has announced that its Echo Auto in car solution is launching in the UK and Ireland and it will retail for £49.99.

The new Echo auto brings Amazon’s Alexa to your car and it can be used for a range of things in your car, it is available from today.

“Customers tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go. We’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own.” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU. “With Echo Auto, customers can now enjoy the convenience of Alexa on the road, giving them the ability to play music, make calls, continue their audiobook, play games, manage their reminders and more—all just by using their voice.”

Echo Auto features a custom-designed eight-microphone array which has been designed to account for challenging in-car acoustics, enabling Alexa to hear commands over music, air conditioning and ambient road noise. Powered by your car’s 12V power outlet or integrated USB port, Echo Auto connects to your stereo system through a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth. Echo Auto connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone, iOS or Android, and uses your existing phone’s data plan for connectivity and to access a range of Alexa features such as music, calling and more.

You can find out more details about Echo Auto over at Amazon’s website at the link below, the device is now available to buy.

Source Amazon

