Amazon Blink Mini indoor security camera unveiled

Amazon has announced a new indoor security camera, the Blink Mini and the device retails for £34.99 in the UK.

The Blink Mini comes with two way audio and it can record video in 1080 and it comes with two way audio and motion detection.

Amazon today announced the all-new Blink Mini, a compact, indoor smart home security plug-in camera with 1080p HD resolution, motion detection and two-way audio. When paired with the Blink Home Monitor app, Blink Mini lets customers see a live view of their home, or hear and talk to people and pets in real-time. Customers can also save their video clips using their Blink cloud storage subscription plan or, coming soon, use the new Blink Sync Module 2 for local video storage. Blink Mini is available for pre-order starting today on Amazon.co.uk for £34.99 and will begin shipping to customers in May. Customers who purchase a Blink Mini also receive a free trial of the Blink cloud storage subscription plan with their purchase.



Blink Mini offers motion detection with customised detection zones so customers are only alerted to the movement that matters to them. Blink Mini can record 1080p HD video during the day, and supports infrared HD night vision for video capture in low light. Using the Blink Home Monitor app, customers can receive notifications on their smartphone when motion is detected, and use two-way audio to speak to people or pets in their home from anywhere. Blink Mini is also easy to setup – just plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi, and add it to the Blink Home Monitor app. Customers can also pair Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device to view recorded videos, turn on live view, or arm and disarm the camera using just their voice.

The new Blink Mini camera from Amazon is now available to pre-order in the Uk for £34.99 and it will launch on the 13th of May.

Source Amazon

