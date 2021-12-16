Lenovo Legion supports first-ever all-female VALORANT Team G2 Gozen

Lenovo Legion has this week announced that in partnership with G2 Esports they are supporting the first-ever all-female VALORANT Team. The G2 female VALORANT team, known as G2 Gozen, is made up of some of the most successful and prominent female esports talent within the industry says Lenovo. The teams roster includes : Julia “juliano” Kiran (Sweden), Michaela “Mimi” Lintrup (Denmark), Zainab “zAAz” Turkie (Sweden), Petra “Petra” Stoker (Denmark) and Cecilie “Cilli” Kallio (Denmark).

“G2 Esports is recognised as one of the most successful and highly respected esports organisations in the world. G2 strives to hire the best and highest performing gamers in the industry to compete at the highest level possible, irrespective of gender identity. The partnership with Lenovo Legion puts some of the best gaming equipment in the world into the hands of some of the top professional gamers on the planet. Lenovo supplies Lenovo Legion desktops and laptops to G2 Esports’ League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Fortnite, SIM Racing teams and now also G2 Gozen, ensuring they have the best possible gaming equipment required for the ultra-competitive world of esports.”

“Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of G2 Esports, comments: “I am proud to see what our Gozen team accomplished in three months. Their dedication and their killer’s mentality are making them as entertaining to watch as challenging to play against. Ensuring that they have the best gear to continue having this level of success is our responsibility, hence why Lenovo taking part in the future of this team is a must for us.””

“Alberto Spinelli, EMEA Chief Marketing and Comms Officer, Lenovo, comments: “The extension of this partnership between Lenovo Legion and G2 Esports is a natural fit. Both brands are synonymous with delivering great performance and together, we can ensure that all the G2 esports teams stay at the top of their game. We’re proud to be able to promote and recognise female gamers through this agreement with G2 Gozen.””

Source : Lenovo

