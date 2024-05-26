Alpargali all-weather jacket with 14 pockets, 30+ features and more

When it comes to outerwear, you need something that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle. Whether you’re navigating the urban jungle or embarking on an outdoor adventure, the Alpargali All Weather Jacket is your ultimate companion. This versatile all-weather jacket is designed to meet the demands of modern explorers like you, offering unparalleled functionality, durability, and style. Imagine a jacket that seamlessly transitions from city living to outdoor escapades, adapting to your every need and ensuring you look sharp while staying prepared for any weather condition.

Alpargali

The Alpargali All Weather Jacket is crafted with your convenience in mind. Say goodbye to the hassle of carrying extra bags, as this jacket boasts an impressive 14 multifunctional pockets, providing you with seven times more storage capacity than typical jackets. From dual-access chest pockets to front hand pockets, arm pockets with RFID security, a sleeve pocket for transit cards, a hidden back pocket, interior zip pockets, and stretchable interior mesh pockets, everything you need is within arm’s reach. This thoughtful design ensures that your essentials are secure and easily accessible, making your life more convenient and streamlined.

Early bird promotions are now available for the different project from roughly $149 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Crafted from 100% recycled Nylon 70D, the Alpargali jacket showcases a commitment to sustainability without compromising on quality.

Its dual-layer design ensures exceptional durability and comfort, allowing you to tackle any challenge with confidence. With DWR Level 3 water repellency, 15,000 mmH2O waterproofing, and excellent breathability standards, this jacket keeps you dry and comfortable in even the most demanding conditions. The meticulous construction, featuring over 92 fabric panels and 40,000 stitches, offers flexibility and freedom of movement, ensuring that you can navigate any environment with ease.

All-Weather Jacket

No matter what Mother Nature throws your way, the Alpargali jacket has you covered. The windproof stand-up collar and adjustable hood with an extended rain visor provide superior protection against the elements, while the underarm ventilation keeps you cool and comfortable during intense activities. For added safety during nighttime adventures, the rear reflective stripes ensure that you remain visible in low-light conditions, giving you peace of mind as you explore.

The Alpargali All Weather Jacket goes above and beyond with its thoughtful features designed to enhance your experience. Built-in fingerless gloves provide immediate warmth when you need it most, while detachable interior straps offer a zero-burden carrying system, allowing you to carry the jacket hands-free when not in use. With 13 waterproof YKK zippers and a multi-purpose holder loop, this jacket is engineered to meet all your needs, no matter where your adventures take you.

If the Alpargali campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Alpargali all-weather jacket project check out the promotional video below.

Embrace the versatility and functionality of the Alpargali All Weather Jacket and be ready for whatever life throws your way. Whether you’re commuting to work, traveling to new destinations, or exploring the great outdoors, this jacket is your reliable companion. Its sleek design, superior craftsmanship, and innovative features make it the perfect choice for the modern adventurer who demands the best in both style and performance. With the Alpargali All Weather Jacket, you can conquer every climate with confidence, knowing that you’re equipped with a jacket that is as dynamic and adaptable as you are.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the all-weather jacket, jump over to the official Alpargali crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals