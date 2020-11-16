All-New Ford F-150 pickup seats are made for sleeping

Ford has an all-new F-150 pickup set to launch, and it’s extremely important to the automaker. The F-150 is the brand’s bestseller and is the most popular vehicle in the entire US. Ford has a newly available feature in the 2021 F-150 pickup that makes it more comfortable for those who want to catch a quick nap while on a job site.

The Max Recline Seats can fold flat to nearly 180 degrees. The idea is to give people a place to catch a nap between job sites or a comfortable place to sleep when camping. The design raises the seat bottom for lower back support while the upper seatback can be rotated forward to provide neck support.

The seats have five patents granted and will be offered on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited F-150 trucks. The seat mechanism lifts the back half of the seat bottom by 3.5″ is to make a flat surface for lower back support. The new seats have been granted five patents and require no additional motors relying on the power recline function to operate.

