Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione Unveiled

The limited edition Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione, are a stunning homage to the brand’s rich heritage. With only 63 units available globally, these vehicles celebrate the Quadrifoglio emblem, which first appeared on a production car in 1963. The Quadrifoglio, a symbol of Alfa Romeo’s racing pedigree, has long been associated with technical excellence and Italian craftsmanship. These limited editions are a testament to Alfa Romeo’s commitment to blending tradition with innovation, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

The Quadrifoglio emblem, which translates to “four-leaf clover” in English, has been a symbol of good luck and high performance for Alfa Romeo since the 1920s. The emblem first appeared on Ugo Sivocci’s RL Targa Florio race car in 1923, and since then, it has graced some of the most iconic Alfa Romeo models, including the 1963 Giulia TI Super, the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA, and the modern-day Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Unveiling Exclusive Design and Performance

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione models feature two exclusive new paint colors: Rosso Collezione Giulia and Rosso Collezione Stelvio, inspired by the iconic Rosso Villa D’Este. These shades of red are a nod to Alfa Romeo’s racing heritage, with the Giulia showcasing a darker, sportier hue and the Stelvio offering a brighter, more versatile interpretation. The paint is carefully applied using a multi-layer process, ensuring a deep, rich color that showcases the vehicles’ sculpted lines and curves.

Inside, the vehicles boast luxurious leather and Alcantara interiors, complete with red stitching and individually numbered headrests, ensuring each car is truly unique. The attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin, with the use of high-quality materials and craftsmanship that is synonymous with Italian design. The Sparco seats with carbon-fiber shells not only look stunning but also provide exceptional support and comfort during spirited driving.

Under the hood, both models are powered by a 520hp 2.9-liter V6 engine, delivering exhilarating performance. The engine is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s engineering prowess, offering a perfect balance of power and efficiency. The Akrapovič exhaust system enhances the engine’s distinctive sound, adding to the overall driving experience. The carbon-fiber accents throughout the design emphasize the car’s sporty DNA, while also contributing to weight reduction and improved aerodynamics.

Additional features include an exposed carbon-fiber roof, which not only looks stunning but also helps to lower the vehicle’s center of gravity, improving handling and stability. The carbon-ceramic braking system provides unparalleled stopping power, ensuring that the driver remains in complete control even during the most demanding driving conditions.

Pricing and Availability

With only 63 units available worldwide, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione are as exclusive as they are stunning. These models are available in select markets, including Europe, the Middle East, China, and Japan, with just two Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione units allocated for the UK. Pricing details are available upon request from Alfa Romeo dealerships, reflecting the premium craftsmanship and limited nature of these vehicles.

The limited production run of these models ensures that they will be highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike. The exclusivity of the Quadrifoglio Collezione models is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s commitment to creating vehicles that are not only high-performance but also works of art.

Specifications

Engine: 520hp 2.9-liter V6

520hp 2.9-liter V6 Exhaust System: Akrapovič exhaust for enhanced sound

Akrapovič exhaust for enhanced sound Paint Colors: Rosso Collezione Giulia (darker red) and Rosso Collezione Stelvio (brighter red)

Rosso Collezione Giulia (darker red) and Rosso Collezione Stelvio (brighter red) Interior: Leather and Alcantara with red stitching, individually numbered headrests

Leather and Alcantara with red stitching, individually numbered headrests Seats: Sparco seats with carbon-fiber shells

Sparco seats with carbon-fiber shells Roof: Exposed carbon-fiber

Exposed carbon-fiber Braking System: Carbon-ceramic with burnished anodized calipers

Carbon-ceramic with burnished anodized calipers Production: Limited to 63 units globally

Explore More from Alfa Romeo

For those intrigued by Alfa Romeo’s dedication to blending performance and design, the brand offers a range of vehicles that cater to various driving preferences. From the sporty Giulia and Stelvio models to the luxurious Tonale SUV, Alfa Romeo continues to deliver Italian craftsmanship and innovation.

The Giulia, Alfa Romeo’s sports sedan, offers a perfect balance of performance and luxury. With its distinctive Italian design, powerful engines, and advanced technology, the Giulia is a true driver’s car. The Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s first SUV, combines the brand’s racing heritage with the practicality and versatility of an SUV. With its spacious interior, advanced all-wheel-drive system, and powerful engines, the Stelvio is equally at home on the racetrack or on a family road trip.

The Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s newest addition to its lineup, is a compact SUV that showcases the brand’s commitment to electrification. With its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Tonale offers exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. The Tonale’s stunning design, advanced technology, and luxurious interior make it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium compact SUV.

Whether you’re a collector or a driving enthusiast, Alfa Romeo’s lineup offers something to ignite your passion for the road. With its rich heritage, stunning design, and exceptional performance, Alfa Romeo continues to be a symbol of Italian excellence in the automotive world.

