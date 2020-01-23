AIWAYS U5 EV SUV coming at Geneva Motor Show

Aiways has announced that they will be showing off a new all electric SUV at the Geneva Motor Show, the AIWAYS U5 EV.

The new AIWAYS U5 EV will gon on sale in April 2020, so basically the production version of the car will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.

AIWAYS will become the first Chinese startup to bring an electric vehicle to Europe when sales of the U5 commence in April 2020. Visitors to GIMS will be able to see and explore the production-ready, European version of the U5 for the first time.

AIWAYS will also reveal more details of its innovative European business model during its press conference at the Show. Together, AIWAYS and its partners will offer a unique means of owning a new electric vehicle that will provide users with an original customer experience.

Alexander Klose, Executive VP Overseas Operation at AIWAYS, commented: “Geneva Motor Show is an important milestone for AIWAYS as we will announce some very exciting news about our plans for Europe. We are set to compete with the best, by creating a revolutionary new user experience thanks to unprecedented collaboration with partners.”

We will have more information about the new all electric AIWAYS U5 EV SUV when it is made official at the Geneva Motor Show.

Source AIWAYS

