01 PUMP portable 4.5kPa pressure air pump

In the vast world of outdoor gear, finding a reliable portable compact air pump that combines multiple functions used to be a tricky find. However the 01 PUMP, a 5-in-1 outdoor air pump and camping lantern, is one such device that has been designed to cater to a wide range of needs while outdoors. With an array of features that includes a waterproof air pump, vacuum pump, camping lantern, power bank, and an SOS light, this device is a versatile companion for any outdoor enthusiast.

The 01 PUMP’s ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for outdoor adventures. With dimensions of 70*48*48mm and a weight of just 100g, it’s comparable in size to AirPods, making it easy to pack and carry. Despite its small size, this device is packed with features that are designed to make your outdoor experiences more comfortable and safer. Early bird packages are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the key features of the 01 PUMP is its ability to function as a waterproof air pump. Using TurboAir technology, the device can achieve an impressive air pressure of up to 4.5kPa and an airflow of 300L/min. This high air pressure and airflow capacity allow for quick and efficient inflation of various items. The pump comes with five air nozzles, catering to diverse inflation and deflation needs, and supports over 95% of inflatable mattresses on the market. The inflation and deflation ports are conveniently positioned at the upper and lower ends of the device for easy handling and operation.

But the 01 PUMP is not just an air pump. It also functions as a vacuum pump, capable of deflating air-filled items and vacuum-sealing bags. Within 30 seconds, it can extract air from bags, reclaiming up to 70% of storage space. This function can be particularly useful when packing for a trip, helping to reduce the volume of your luggage.

The 01 PUMP also doubles as a camping lantern, equipped with eight LED bulbs that offer adjustable light modes. This feature can provide up to 18 hours of light, making it an essential tool for camping or other outdoor activities that extend into the night.

Assuming that the 01 PUMP funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the 01 PUMP air pump project delve into the promotional video below.

In addition to its practical functions, the 01 PUMP also includes an SOS light mode for emergencies. This mode can be used to send a distress signal with a visual range of up to 2000m, adding an extra layer of safety during your outdoor adventures.

Moreover, the device can serve as a power bank, providing a source of power for your electronic devices when you’re away from a power outlet. This feature can be a lifesaver in situations where you need to charge your phone or other devices.

The 01 PUMP is a versatile and compact device that combines multiple functions in a way that is practical for outdoor use. Its ability to serve as an air pump, vacuum pump, camping lantern, power bank, and SOS light makes it a valuable addition to any outdoor gear collection. Whether you’re going camping, hiking, or embarking on any other outdoor adventure, this 5-in-1 device can help enhance your experience and provide you with peace of mind.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the air pump, jump over to the official 01 PUMP crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



