Morpheus air pollution sensor board

Andrew Reed a specialist within mobile application development has created a unique air pollution sensor board named the Morpheus capable of detecting PM 1.0, 2.5, 10, VOC, CO2, temperature, and humidity. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small sensor board which has been launched via Kickstarter and is available to back with earlybird pledges from £130. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

“After, studying several research papers/reports regarding the “Air We Breathe” in our homes and the possible health risks it can cause my father (Alan) and I (Andrew), decided there is a strong need to tackle indoor air pollution, especially in the home. Given that my background is Software Engineering and my father’s Electronic Systems Engineering: it was logical that we worked together to define a low cost, small monitor that utilises the latest sensors; coupled with a leading edge processing platform, that would make the analysis of data collected, and then produces advice/recommendations on ways to improve the air breathed in your home environment.”

“Currently, there is a strong focus on outdoor air pollution, but the majority of people (especially in the UK) stay indoors a large percentage of their life. Indoor air can be 5 times more polluted than outside, due to factors like paint, furniture polishes, carpets, air fresheners, toys and much more. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is dangerously compromised by seemingly mundane everyday tasks such as cleaning, cooking and spraying aerosols. We want to expand on, and enhance everyone’s knowledge so that health risks of their indoor environment can be reduced or eliminated. Not limited to the home, we would also love to, in the near future, see our sensors in Hospitals, Schools and Offices.”

Source : Kickstarter

