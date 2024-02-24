Reor self organizing AI note taking app

In the digital age, managing a deluge of information efficiently is crucial for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Enter the latest innovation in note-taking applications: Reor. This cutting-edge tool is designed to streamline the way you organize and access your notes, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance your productivity while keeping your data secure and private.

Reor stands out from the crowd with its unique set of features. It’s an open-source application, meaning that anyone can contribute to its development or inspect the code for transparency. The AI capabilities of Reor are particularly impressive; the app can understand the context of your notes, linking related ideas automatically. This means you spend less time organizing and more time thinking creatively.

“Reor is an AI-powered desktop note-taking app: it automatically links related ideas, answers questions on your notes and provides semantic search. Everything is stored locally and you can edit your notes with an Obsidian-like markdown editor.”

The app’s semantic search function is another standout feature. Unlike traditional search methods that rely on specific keywords, Reor’s semantic search understands the meaning behind your notes. This allows you to find information based on the concept, even if you can’t remember the exact words you used. Additionally, Reor’s question-answering feature lets you interact with your notes as if you’re having a conversation, making it easier to retrieve the information you need.

Reor AI notes app takes organisation to the next level

One way to think about Reor is as a RAG app with two generators: the LLM and the human. In question and answer mode, the LLM is provided with retrieved context from the corpus to help answer a query. Similarly, in editor mode, the human can toggle the sidebar to reveal related notes “retrieved” from the corpus. This is quite a powerful way of “augmenting” your thoughts by cross-referencing ideas in a current note against related ideas from your corpus.

For those who appreciate a clean and structured format, Reor includes a Markdown editor. This user-friendly tool helps you create notes that are not only easy to read but also well-organized. And when it comes to privacy, Reor has you covered. All your notes are stored locally on your device, which means you don’t have to worry about the security risks associated with cloud storage. Reor works within a single directory in the filesystem. You choose the directory on first boot. To import notes/files from another app, you’ll need to populate that directory manually with markdown files. Integrations with other apps are hopefully coming soon.

Running large language models on your local machine is another benefit that Reor offers. This capability ensures that your note organization and retrieval are as powerful as possible. For those who want even more functionality, Reor provides API integration, allowing you to connect with services like OpenAI for additional features.

Transitioning to Reor is simple, thanks to its easy import function. You can bring in your notes from other applications without hassle, making the switch to Reor smooth and straightforward. The app is available for download on various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. If you prefer, you can also build the app from its source code.

Customization is a key aspect of Reor, with various configuration options available to tailor the app to your specific note-taking preferences. Whether you’re a student, researcher, or professional, Reor adapts to your workflow, providing a personalized experience that can enhance the way you manage information.

Reor is not just another note-taking app; it’s a sophisticated solution for anyone looking to improve their information management in a secure and intelligent way. By combining AI-powered features with a strong commitment to user privacy, Reor offers a unique approach to note-taking that puts you in control.

If you’re ready to take your note management to the next level, consider giving Reor a try. With its powerful suite of features and dedication to privacy, it’s an app that can transform the way you handle your digital notes. Download Reor today and experience a new standard in personal data organization. Reor is available to download for Windows, Intel and Apple Silicon Mac systems and Linux.



